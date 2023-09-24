India outclasses Australia for a 99-run win, clinches series

CHENNAI: India has defeated Australia in the second ODI international at Indore on Sunday by a 99-run margin.

Batting first, tons from Shubman Gill (104), Shreyas Iyer (105) has put India in a dominant position right from the beginning. The Men in Blue posted a gargantuan total of 399.

Australia's batting quota was reduced to 33 overs and the target to 317 as the bad weather intervened. The asking rate was too much for the Aussies.

Ravichandran Ashwin (3/41) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/42) bowled exceptional spells to further diminish the chances of Australia.