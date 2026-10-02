India one of Brazil's biggest fanbases outside home, golden opportunity to play here: Marquinhos

“It’s a golden opportunity to be in India, with so much support. It’s a very big motivation. Outside Brazil, India is probably one of the countries where there is the biggest support and fan base for the entire squad. So, it’s a pleasure for all of us to be here,” he added.

India played six matches in 2026, recording one win, two draws and three defeats. They drew 1-1 against Panama and Tajikistan, beat Hong Kong 2-1, and suffered defeats against Tajikistan (1-3), Zimbabwe (0-1) and Jamaica (0-2).

The UEFA Champions League winning PSG defender said Brazil have been closely following the Indian team and noted the significance of the occasion for captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who is set to make his 90th international appearance.

“India have played around six matches this year. Every match, even without a victory, has its own history and important moments. Brazil has been analysing the Indian team very well, of course, to get the best result in the game.”

“This is the 90th game for their goalie Gurpreet, which is extremely impressive. I don’t really think I need to give the Indian squad any advice. They are extremely professional. This is a shared lifelong dream for the Indian and Brazilian teams. Eventually, both have the same thinking."

The 32-year-old also spoke about the extraordinary excitement surrounding Brazil's first visit to India and said the players would seek to channel the reception positively.

“I think we have to use this pressure as motivation. We have to use it as an impulse for our game tomorrow. With all of this affection and all of this warmth that we receive, we have to turn it into a supercharger for us.”