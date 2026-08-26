India on the verge of series win despite Sooriyabandara, Mendis fight

Sonal Dinusha (7) and Keshara Nuwantha (3) were in the middle at stumps when the now customary evening rain and bad light stopped play.

But India will be eager to end Lanka's last vestige of hope and wrap the match and series on day five.

Before Indian bowlers established their domination, the 115-run third wicket alliance between Pasindu Sooriyabandara (92) and Kamindu Mendis (55) was the primary source of Lankan fightback.

Sooriyabandara and Mendis joined forces when Lanka were wobbling at 63 for two, but resisted the Indian bowlers for the next 110 minutes.

The pair bridged the heavy 213-run innings deficit that forced them to follow-on.

However, Sri Lanka’s effort in that period was a marked improvement from their first dig in which they were bundled out for 290, which was a mere 13 runs shy of the follow-on mark.

That total was constructed around the highly-impressive Dinusha’s 103, his second hundred of the series.

But the Sooriyabandara-Mendis partnership in the ongoing innings was the reason behind the match getting extended to its final day after they lost openers Lahiru Udara and Kamil Mishara early in the second essay.

It is easy to imagine their stand as an obdurate one considering the situation in which Sri Lanka found themselves in.

But Sooriyabandara and Mendis played with freedom and were never hesitant to take the attack to the bowlers.

Mendis creamed Manav Suthar for two sixes, and did not allow the left-arm spinner to settle into a consistent rhythm.

Later, Sooriyabandara too slog-swept Suthar for a six as the young tweaker struggled for an impact for the first time in this series.