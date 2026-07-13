India on course for big win over England at historic Lord's Test

Bhatia (113 off 158) became the first female Test centurion at the iconic venue before India declared their second innings at the stroke of tea on day three, setting hosts England a massive 457-run target.

The home team batters, who failed to tackle the seam movement generated by pacer Kranti Gaud, put another disappointing performance to be 130 for six at stumps, needing another 327 runs for an improbable win.

Gaud was in the thick of action once again and also got good support from pacer Sayali Satghare from the other end.