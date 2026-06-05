India not in FIFA World Cup, but three players of south Indian origin will be there

Tamil-origin players make FIFA debut

An Indian-origin player making a debut in the FIFA World Cup is Australia’s Nishan Velupillay, becoming one of the first Tamil-origin footballers to be part of the World Cup, the second being Samuel Moutoussamy.

Nishan’s father, Sasinath Velupillay, has Sri Lankan Tamil roots, while his mother, Gillian, is Anglo-Indian. Born and raised in Melbourne, Nishan rose through the youth system at Glen Eira FC and eventually joined Melbourne Victory Academy.

Nishan made his senior debut for Australia in October 2024 during a World Cup qualifier against China. He helped Australia secure a 3-1 win with his goal after entering the game as a substitute at the 83rd minute. Nishan is also among 17 players who will be making their debut with Australia’s squad in the FIFA World Cup.

On the other hand, representing DR Congo at this World Cup is 29-year-old Samuel Albert Alain Arcade Moutoussamy. He was born to a Congolese mother and an Indo-Guadeloupean father of Tamil origin. The Indo-Guadeloupean community were South Indian labourers who migrated to the Caribbean during the late 19th century.

Moutoussamy currently holds French citizenship. He has 57 international caps and has played across European leagues with stints in France, Turkey and Greece.