India-Nepal to commence week-long spectacle as schedule for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup announced

NEW DELHI: The world is set to witness the historic 1st Kho Kho World Cup as the inaugural edition is officially scheduled to take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, from January 13 to 19, 2025.

With 39 teams from across the globe competing for glory, this event marks a major milestone in promoting Kho Kho as an internationally recognised sport. The tournament will feature exciting matches in both Men’s and Women’s categories, ensuring action-packed days for all fans.

The Opening Ceremony of the Kho Kho World Cup 2025 will take place on January 13, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, followed by the opening match between India and Nepal. Star Sports will broadcast the matches on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First, while Doordarshan will ensure nationwide regional coverage.

Men’s Category: The Men’s competition features 20 teams divided into four groups:

· Group A: India, Nepal, Peru, Brazil, Bhutan

· Group B: South Africa, Ghana, Argentina, Netherlands, Iran

· Group C: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, South Korea, USA, Poland

· Group D: England, Germany, Malaysia, Australia, Kenya

Women’s Category: The Women’s competition mirrors the Men’s format, with 19 teams divided into four groups:

· Group A: India, Iran, Malaysia, South Korea

· Group B: England, Australia, Kenya, Uganda, Netherlands

· Group C: Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Germany, Bangladesh

· Group D: South Africa, New Zealand, Poland, Peru, Indonesia