India needs a draw against Wales to book semi-final berth

India are currently leading Pool B with four points from two games, same as second place Scotland but enjoy a superior goal difference. The top two teams from each pool will qualify for the semifinals and India will need a draw or a win to enter the last four round.

But If India lose, they will stay on four points and their qualification will depend on the match between Scotland and Uruguay.

The Indian women have had a strong campaign so far. They opened the tournament with a 4-0 win over Uruguay on March 8 and then fought hard for a 2-2 draw against Scotland on Monday.

Young forward Sunelita Toppo has been in top form, scoring in both matches. Attackers Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal have also been excellent, finding the net and creating multiple scoring opportunities.