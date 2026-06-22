India need to improve field-goal conversion, says Marijne after Nations Cup triumph

India on Sunday defeated hosts New Zealand 2-0 with goals from Navneet Kaur and Sunelita Toppo to win their second Nations Cup title and secure promotion to the Pro League.

"Of course, we are delighted to win our first tournament and final together," Marijne said after the match.

"It was crucial for us to learn how to win finals, especially after our recent heartbreak against England at the World Cup qualifier. The team improved with every match. We relied on a very strong and well-organised defence."

"While we created enough opportunities to score more, that remains an area where we must keep working. Our penalty-corner conversion was very good throughout this tournament. If we can achieve a higher conversion rate for field goals, that will be fantastic.

He also acknowledged the challenge of carrying the tag of the highest-ranked side in the competition.