India must adapt better to English conditions, find ways to score extra runs in middle: Kishan

The 17th over proved to be the turning point as India spinner Ravi Bishnoi started with two no-balls and Jacob Bethell (76 not out off 46 balls) smashed three towering sixes to ensure the hosts completed the chase of 191 with an over to spare.

"We were always in a situation where, we thought we had the game. But getting those free hits made it easier for him to get relief, get the pressure out of him," Kishan said.

"I think we bowled pretty well. We had our plans, but at the same time, we have to give that credit to Bethell because he took his time, he was in the middle for a very long time and he understood, when to charge the ball and who to charge.

"We could have done better, maybe not just give him those free balls where he scored two sixes out of it. So, 12 runs and two balls without making any mistakes. It's a big thing in these T20 games because it's a very short format and we might not bowl those extra balls to him next time."