India men's cricket team dealing with clothing issue ahead of departure for Asian Games

PTI has learnt that there has been plenty of back and forth between BCCI and Indian Olympic Association's kit supplier JSW Inspire regarding the jersey of the players. The Shreyas Iyer led-side is scheduled to depart from the national capital early morning on Sunday.

India players will wear their standard kit for the one off T20I against Japan on September 22 before donning the official Asian Games jersey for the competition beginning on September 28.

"There was a sizing issue in kits of cricketers, majority of them have been rectified. There are a few left and they will be delivered to the team shortly. With players needing two different jerseys there (one for bilateral and another for Asian Games), this can happen," an IOA source told PTI.