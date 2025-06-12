India loses 3-4 to Argentina in Pro League

AMSTELVEEN: The Indian men’s hockey team put on a very spirited display against Argentina, but went down narrowly with the scores at 3-4 in the FIH Hockey Pro League at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. For India, Harmanpreet Singh (12’, 33’) netted twice whilst Abhishek (42’) added a third. For Argentina, the goals came from Matias Rey (3’), Lucas Martinez (17’), Santiago Tarazona (34’) and Lucio Mendez (46’).

With all to play for, it was Argentina which came out of the blocks quicker than India. And the early pressure paid off as Matias Rey (3’) was on hand to fire the Argentine side into the lead. After that, India absorbed the pressure and started to build in attack, causing its opponent some moments of worry. India continued to push for the equaliser, and just before the break, it was Harmanpreet Singh (12’) who smashed it home, to end the quarter at 1-1.

India was looking to build momentum in the second quarter, but Argentina had other plans. Lucas Martinez (17’) scored an early goal to put India under some pressure. However, India fought back as it went on the hunt for a second equaliser. But Argentina managed to hold on despite the waves of attack from India, and went into half-time with the lead.

Early in the third quarter, Mandeep Singh earned a penalty stroke for India, and captain Harmanpreet (33’) stepped up and hammered it into the bottom corner. India was back on level terms with Argentina. However, within a minute, Argentina responded with a third goal of its own as Santiago Tarazona (34’) found the back of the net. India is currently fourth in the points tally having accumulated 15 points from 11 games. It will next be seen in action against Argentina on Thursday.