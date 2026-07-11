India lose to dominant Colombia, settle for women's compound team silver

Teenager Prithika has also advanced to the women's compound individual semifinal and needs one more win to complete a double.

India are also in contention for two medals in the recurve section, where another teenager, Kirti Sharma who made her World Cup debut lat month in Antalya, will also be eyeing a double.

She will partner India No. 1 Dhiraj Bommadevara in the recurve mixed team bronze-medal playoff and also needs one more win to secure another medal, having reaching the women's individual semifinal.