India lose Jaiswal, reach 96 for 1 at lunch

Veteran KL Rahul (37 batting off 70 balls) survived what looked like a clear nick in TV replays but the bowling team didn't appeal for caught behind.

Rahul played some gorgeous strokes while defending dourly on a seemingly flat track against an Afghan attack that looked decent without being threatening.

Sai Sudharsan (32 off 49 balls) also played some delightful shots, including a graceful drive past the bowler but also got a reprieve early on when he was dropped at first slip by former KKR star Rahmanullah Gurbaz off debutant left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote.