India lose by 10 wickets against Australia in one-off Test

Resuming their second innings at 105 for 6, Pratika Rawal completed her half-century, scoring 63 off 137 balls.

However, India lost the remaining four wickets for 149 in 48.2 overs, with Ashleigh Gardner (2/8) removing both overnight batters Sneh Rana (30) and Rawal.

Alana King (2/23) also picked up two wickets.

Needing just 25 to win, Australia openers Georgia Voll (16) and Phoebe Litchfield (11) completed the chase without much trouble.