India look to stamp authority in ODI series after Zimbabwe’s clean sweep in T20Is

India crushed Zimbabwe 3-0 for a perfect start to Mandhana’s captaincy stint and the same would be expected from the reigning ODI world champions when they take the field here at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi.

Former captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s return to form would be the biggest positive for India heading into the ODI series, as they would also hope for a quick fix to the void created by the absence of Jemimah Rodrigues in the middle order.

Sidelined by a hamstring injury, Jemimah's absence provided India with an opportunity to juggle their options in the T20Is, and the task will remain the same for the think tank, which would at least have two experienced campaigners to work with at the No. 3 slot.

While India had Anushka Sharma and Niki Prasad to work with in the T20Is, the ODI mix has Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal to fill the No. 3 slot. However, neither Harleen nor Pratika is a great enforcer with the bat, which means Harmanpreet would be needed to up the ante.