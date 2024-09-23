India look to rotate players against Maldives after securing semifinal spot in SAFF U-17 meet

THIMPHU: Having already booked their spot in the semi-finals, India will eye the top spot in Group A when they take on Maldives in the SAFF U17 Championship here on Tuesday.

In their opening match last Friday, Ishfaq Ahmed's boys saw off Bangladesh 1-0 in a repeat of last year's final as Sumit Sharma Brahmacharimayum headed in the winning goal in the 92nd minute.

Sunday's 1-1 draw between Bangladesh and Maldives meant that India qualified for the semi-final with a game to spare.

Ahmed suggested that might allow him to rotate the squad and give valuable game time to more players, while resting a few starters from the first game.

"Well, since we have already qualified, I want to make sure the other players get some game time as well. All our players are important. There are a few niggles as well. We want to win this match and top the group," he said.

The Indian squad was in attendance for the match between Bangladesh and Maldives, which was dominated by the former as they took the lead early in the second half.

However, Maldives, with a rare attacking opportunity, equalised through their captain Mohamed Ilan Imran in the 79th minute and held on for the point.

"Maldives showed good character to come back in the game. Bangladesh had a lot of chances, but in these kinds of tournaments, if you want to beat every team, you have to play extremely well.

"This game was an example of what can happen if you get a little bit careless. So yeah, we want to get all three points and qualify as group winners," said Ahmed.

The way things stand in Group A, Maldives require a draw to qualify for the semi-finals, while Bangladesh will hope for an Indian win by a margin of more than one goal. Should India win 1-0 against Maldives, it would come down to disciplinary points between Bangladesh and Maldives to determine the group runners-up.

The winners of Group A will face the runners-up of Group B (either Bhutan, Pakistan, Nepal or Sri Lanka) in the first semi-final on September 28.

Exactly 12 months ago, India beat Maldives 8-0 in the semi-final of the SAFF U16 Championship at the very same venue, which should give a psychological edge to Ahmed's boys.

Five of the goalscorers -- Vishal Yadav, Levis Zangminlun, Manbhakupar Malngiang, Mohammed Kaif and Md Arbash -- are part of this year's squad as well.

The other advantage India have over Maldives is two days of extra rest. The Blue Colts have had three training sessions after arriving in Thimphu and are rapidly getting acclimatised to the conditions.