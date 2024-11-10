India look to defend title on home soil in women's ACT hockey

RAJGIR: Having struggled to win matches the entire year, the Indian women's hockey team will look to start afresh in a new Olympic cycle by defending its Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) title at home, beginning with a clash against lower-ranked Malaysia here on Monday.

India have won the title twice in 2016 (Singapore) and 2023 (Ranchi) in the seven editions of the tournament so far.

After failing to qualify for the Paris Olympics, the Indian team lost 13 matches and won just two (with one draw) out of 16 in the women's FIH Pro League this year, but will hope to make a turnaround in their fortune with a strong performance in the ACT.

India have fielded a mixed team, consisting of youth and experienced players for the tournament under the leadership of Salima Tete. Striker Navneet Kaur will serve as Salima's deputy as India enter the competition with high expectations.

The team will face stiff competition from five other nations, including reigning Olympic silver-medallists China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand, in the battle for continental supremacy.

The Indian defence will be anchored by a solid line-up, featuring Udita, Jyoti, Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke.

In the mid-field, captain Tete will be supported by Neha, Sharmila Devi, Manisha Chauhan, Sunelita Toppo, and Lalremsiami, all known for their dynamic play.

The forward line-up has the likes of Navneet Kaur, Sangita Kumari, Deepika, Preeti Dubey and Beauty Dungdung leading the charge.

The goalkeeping duties will be shared between the experienced Savita -- also former captain -- and rising talent Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Sushila and Beauty Dungdung will be making a return to the team after successfully completing their rehabilitation.

The Indians will definitely start as one of the favourites in the tournament, along with reigning Olympic silver medallist China, who are ranked sixth in the world.

South Korea are the most successful team in the tournament having won it thrice, while Japan had won it twice.

It's the start of a new journey for the Indian women's hockey team after having missed out on qualification for the Paris Olympics.

Salima's team, under new coach Harendra Singh, will aim to bury the ghosts of the past and start a new journey with LA 2028 in focus.

Salima had captained the Indian team in the European leg of the Pro League earlier this year, where it fared poorly.

Salima attributed the team's downward spiral to the lack of fitness and mental toughness.

After creating history in Tokyo in 2021, the team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics this year and also performed poorly in the last FIH Pro League.

"Yes, of course we were disappointed but we can't think about the past and need to move forward. We should move on because if we don't move on, we can never win a match," Salima had told PTI.

"We had to start from the beginning. We had to start from the scratch. And fitness was an area that Harendra sir (coach Herendra Singh) had pointed out and which needs a lot of work," she said.

"It was our mistake that we didn't work on fitness. But since sir came, we have worked a lot on our fitness. In today's level, if you don't have fitness, you can't play hockey because it is a fast sport and you need fitness."

Salima said the entire squad now realises the importance of fitness.

In Monday's other matches, Japan will play South Korea in the tournament opener, followed by the game between China and Thailand.

The timings of the matches have been rescheduled in view of potential havoc due to a large insect infestation under floodlights.

As per the revised schedule, the first match of the day will start at 12.15pm, followed by the second at 2.30pm, and the last at 4.45pm.

Previously, the matches were slated for evening slots at 3pm, 5.15pm and 7.30pm.