India lock T20 series against Afghanistan in September; Bangladesh hopes fade

The BCCI and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the series in a joint statement on Wednesday, the window for which clashes with the plans that Bangladesh had proposed.

The Indo-Bangla bilateral series had to be postponed last year due to the political unrest in that country.

The games against Afghanistan are a part of ACB's Future Tours Programme. They are being treated as a home assignment for the ACB, which has made India a base for conducting games in recent years due to the volatile political situation in Afghanistan.

The series will get underway on September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All the three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium here.

Afghanistan most recently toured India for a three-match ODI series in June, and the two sides also played a three-match T20I series in January 2024.