India lead by 178 runs in first innings as rain force early stumps on Day 3 against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in reply to India's 462 with Manav Suthar (4/76) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/57) causing maximum damage to the hosts. All-rounder Sonal Dinusha (100) and wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella (80) came up with resilient knocks.

Sri Lanka were reduced to 99 for five at lunch but Dinusha struck his maiden ton in his fourth Test and Dickwella came up with a strong response with the bat, with the two adding 146 runs for the sixth wicket.

But rains arrived shortly after Sri Lanka's innings folded in 79.4 overs on the third day, forcing the ground staff to cover the playing area entirely and the umpires to call an early stumps with about an hour's time left in the day’s play.