India-Japan match important step in cricket's drive to become global: BCCI secretary Saikia

India and Japan are set to lock horns for the first time in a historic T20I in Japan on September 22, ahead of the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The Games will start on September 19.

The match will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. Played under the banner of the Suzuki Cup, it will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India–Japan diplomatic relations.

Saikia said the match is an effort of ICC chairman Jay Shah to take cricket to newer territories.

"Cricket's global journey is being shaped by moments that take the game beyond its traditional boundaries. The India–Japan T20I match on 22nd September,'26 is one such moment taking international cricket to Japan, connecting with a new audience and strengthening the game's presence in a region with immense potential," Saikia wrote on 'X'.