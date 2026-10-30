India invite New Zealand to bat in 4th T20I

India, who have sealed the five-match series 3-0, made two changes to their playing XI.

Ishan Kishan, who has recovered from a right adductor strain, returned to the side with teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi making way for him.

Speedster Mayank Yadav replaced the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

For New Zealand, Kyle Jamieson made way for Nathan Smith in the line-up.