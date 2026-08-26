India impose follow-on as Sri Lanka bowled out for 290; Dinusha gets second Test ton

India lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the Galle Test by 165 runs.

Resuming the penultimate day at 265/8, Sri Lanka were steered by Dinusha, who added quick runs before the hosts were bundled out in 89.4 overs.

India had declared their first innings for 503/9.

The Lankan No.7, who was overnight on 85, attacked debutant off-spinner Saransh Jain with a six and a four in the spinner's first over of the day to race into the nineties.

Dinusha then completed his second Test century in the next over with a boundary off Prasidh Krishna.