India hope to regain rhythm in series against England ahead of T20 WC

The triumph in Australia was seen as a major step forward for a side that has often struggled overseas, especially in pressure situations. The batters' aggressive approach and the bowlers' discipline offered encouraging signs in the lead-up to the World Cup.

However, the momentum dropped during the subsequent South Africa tour where India endured a disappointing 1-4 defeat in conditions that exposed several concerns ahead of the marquee tournament.

The batting lacked consistency, the middle order struggled to finish games, and the bowling attack failed to deliver regularly in crunch moments as India looked out of rhythm for most of the series.