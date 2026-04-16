India has a doping problem but sincere efforts on to fix it: WADA Prez Witold Banka

At the end of a whirlwind tour, during which he met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) chief Anant Kumar, sports secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, and CBI top brass, Banka said he would be heading back with "optimism" about India's future.

India has been topping the WADA's list of dope offenders for three consecutive years with the highest positivity rate among major nations. The country is scheduled to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and is aspiring to become an Olympic host in 2036.