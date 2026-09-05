India hammers Indonesia 14-0 in AHF Junior Asia Cup opener

Captain Anmol Ekka, Prabhdeep Singh and Ajeet Yadav spearheaded the emphatic performance, scoring 12 goals between them as the five-time champions immediately stamped its authority on the tournament.

Prabhdeep was the most prolific scorer of the day, finding the net five times to earn the ‘Player of the Match’ award, while skipper Anmol contributed four goals and Yadav scored thrice for his hat-trick.

Harpal and Ashu Maurya accounted for the other two goals.

India's attacking intent was evident from the opening whistle as they repeatedly entered the Indonesian circle and created scoring opportunities.