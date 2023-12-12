India gears up for QF match against Netherlands

KUALA LUMPUR: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team will look to book a spot in the semi-final of the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023 when they take on Netherlands in the second quarter-final on Tuesday.

The Indian Junior men’s Hockey Team entered the quarter-final high on confidence after defeating Canada 10-1 in its third and final Pool C game. Earlier in the tournament, India beat Korea 4-2 before losing its second match to Spain 1-4. Having finished second in Pool C with six points, India will take on the Pool D table toppers, Netherlands.

Indian Junior Men’s Team Captain Uttam Singh said, “We have played some good hockey in this World Cup. Coming off a big 10-1 win certainly boosts our confidence going into the knockout stages. We’ll look to put our best foot forward and play to the best of our ability like we always do.”

Meanwhile, Coach C R Kumar said, “The players are in a good space and are ready to take on whatever is thrown at them. We’ll continue to take this tournament one match at a time. Yes, the quarter-final is a big match but it’s nothing the boys aren’t prepared for.”

India will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The semi-finals and final of the tournament will take place on 14th, and 16th December respectively.