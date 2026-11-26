The draw in the first Test, despite controlling the proceedings for the better part, was a setback for head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill. And it was down to the normally seamer-friendly Basin Reserve track playing truant by turning flat.

But even the nature of the track could not hide the fact that India's pace attack, barring Jasprit Bumrah's first innings effort and a couple of incisive spells by Akash Deep, wasn't up to the mark.

Both Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj (45 overs each across two innings) were underwhelming and one expected a bit more from the duo despite the unresponsive pitch.

India are, nonetheless, expected to stick to the combination if the net session on Thursday was any indication. Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Kamboj and Prasidh didn't bowl at the nets, which is the case for those who are usually finalised for the playing XI.

They did their routines while Bumrah was seen having a chat with national selector Rudra Pratap Singh, who also happens to be his former Gujarat teammate.

The ones who slogged at the nets were Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja along with net bowlers Auqib Nabi and Arshdeep Singh.

The only possible change in the attack could be Brar replacing either Prasidh or Kamboj.

Local lad Matt Henry and New Zealand bowling coach Jacob Oram both admitted that even though they expect more pace and bounce at this venue, there have been instances of the pitch turning into a batting paradise after the first two days.

The West Indies saved a high-scoring Test at the Hagley Oval last year and India A batters Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored hundreds only three weeks ago.

The apparent loss of faith in Siraj has already reduced the options for Gill and Gambhir.

Gill has insisted that while it was tough to leave out Siraj in Wellington but the Hyderabad speedster was unlikely to have made any difference to the match's outcome on a lifeless track like Basin Reserve.

Ditto for Ravindra Jadeja, whose reputation of being indispensable as a batting all-rounder in SENA nations has also taken a massive hit after Washington Sundar was preferred due to the presence of multiple left-handers in the opposition top-order.

Jadeja was recently seen having a quiet and early dinner at a Turkish Diner in Christchurch's Manchester Street.

Clad in a baggy denim that was paired with a pastel check shirt and a tweed cap, he looked every bit a retro figure as he walked down the quaint street alongside teammate Dhruv Jurel.

"A Ravindra Jadeja performing at 70 per cent of his capabilities is a thousand times superior compared to a Washington Sundar bowling at 120 per cent," remarked a former India Test star, who didn't wish to be named but was livid with Jadeja's omission from the opening Test.

Incidentally, by the time Gill brought Washington into the attack in Wellington, Jasprit Bumrah had already blown away the home top-order, sending back all those southpaws for whom Washington was preferred over Jadeja.