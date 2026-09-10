India finish with 15 medals including four gold at World Archery Para Series Stage III

However, India finished second in the medal standings behind the Czech Republic in the standings who won five gold medals.

China finished third with two gold, six silver and five bronze medals.

The competition, which ended on Wednesday, provided India's para archers with an important international test ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games, scheduled from October 18-24.

India's gold-medal charge was spearheaded by Paralympic champion and medallist Harvinder Singh, who combined with Vijay Sundi to win the para recurve men's doubles title.