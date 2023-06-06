India fightback to secure 2-2 draw against Korea

NEW DELHI: India came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against Korea in their third game of the women's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Tuesday.

Yujin Lee (15th) and Jiyon Choi (30th) found the back of the net for Korea, while Deepika Soreng (43rd) and Deepika (54th) scored a goal each, enabling India to secure a draw and maintain their position at the top of Pool A.

Korea swiftly settled into a passing rhythm and dominated India in the first quarter, controlling the majority of possession and repeatedly testing India's defence. They won a couple of penalty corners but failed to capitalise.

However, they were able to take the lead when Lee scored a field goal through a well-placed shot from inside the D.