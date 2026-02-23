India falls short in shootout after 2-2 draw against host Australia

HOBART: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team suffered a narrow 4-5 penalty shootout loss against host Australia at the Tasmania Hockey Centre on Sunday. The two sides were tied at 2-2 after full time with Amit Rohidas (15’) and Jugraj Singh (43’) putting India in front before a brace from Joel Rintala (47’, 56’) helped Australia get back on level terms.
The host had the lion’s share of possession in the opening exchanges, pushing India back in its own half as it strung some neat passes together. However, it was a spirited effort from the visitor as it stayed solid at the back and grew into the game to pile some pressure back on Australia, forcing Jed Snowden into action on a couple of occasions.
India was rewarded with a penalty corner late in the first quarter, and made the most of it as Amit Rohidas (15’) converted his dragflick to give it a 1-0 lead.
The second quarter produced end-to-end action, with both teams creating chances. Australia continued to dominate possession after the restart, showing attacking intent to try and get back on level terms.
The Indian defensive line remained resolute at the back though, keeping the host at bay and preventing it from creating any clear-cut opportunities. Their discipline was eventually rewarded on the other end of the field as Jugraj Singh (43’) converted a powerful dragflick from a penalty corner to double India’s lead to close out the third quarter.
The host managed to reduce the deficit early in the fourth quarter, with Joel Rintala (47’) scoring from a penalty corner. With momentum on its side, Australia earned another penalty corner as it remained persistent in its pursuit for an equaliser.
However, it was denied by Yashdeep Siwach’s crucial block on the line. With time running out, Australia eventually found the leveller from a set-piece as Joel Rintala (56’) netted his second goal of the night from a penalty corner.
Australia was relentless in the search of a winning goal and had a couple of opportunities to clinch the game. However, Mohith was exceptional in goal, pulling off some brilliant saves including a sensational double save - to ensure India stay in the game.
With the two teams tied at 2-2 after full time, the game went into a shootout to decide the winner. It was an intense shootout with both teams converting their first four penalties, finishing their chances expertly. However, Aditya Arjun Lalage was denied by Jed Snowden in the final penalty, giving Australia a hard-fought win in this enthralling encounter.