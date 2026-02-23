India falls short in shootout after 2-2 draw against host Australia

The host had the lion’s share of possession in the opening exchanges, pushing India back in its own half as it strung some neat passes together. However, it was a spirited effort from the visitor as it stayed solid at the back and grew into the game to pile some pressure back on Australia, forcing Jed Snowden into action on a couple of occasions.

India was rewarded with a penalty corner late in the first quarter, and made the most of it as Amit Rohidas (15’) converted his dragflick to give it a 1-0 lead.