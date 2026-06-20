India face South Africa test in Manchester as World Cup campaign gathers pace

India, who are still chasing their maiden T20 World Cup title despite five semi-final appearances, will be keen to carry the momentum forward against a South African team known for their aggressive batting and quality bowling attack.

The contest could revolve around India's top order against South Africa's varied bowling attack.

Mandhana's ability to dominate the powerplay, coupled with the experience of Harmanpreet, and the big-hitting prowess of Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, will be crucial, while the Proteas will rely heavily on captain Laura Wolvaardt and their middle-order firepower to put pressure on the Indian bowlers.