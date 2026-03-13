India eyes title triumph in FIH Women’s WC Qualifiers

India’s chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, who is back at the helm after the Tokyo Olympics, termed the achievement as a significant milestone. “Securing qualification for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 is an important milestone for this group, and the players deserve a lot of credit for the way they have performed so far in the tournament,” he said.

“They have shown good discipline, composure and attacking intent throughout the pool stage.

“At the same time, our mindset is very clear -- we are not here just to qualify. We want to keep improving with every match and aim to win the tournament. The semifinal is another big challenge and we will approach it with full focus and intensity.” The Dutchman, however, cautioned his wards not to take Italy lightly. “Italy are a competitive side and they have shown in this tournament that they can trouble strong teams. For us, the focus will be on executing our plans well, maintaining our structure, and continuing to play with the same energy and confidence,” he said.

The FIH Women’s World Cup will be played alongside the men’s competition to be jointly hosted by the Netherlands and Belgium from August 15 to 30.