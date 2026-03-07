India eye women's hockey WC berth under returning coach Marijne

India are currently ranked ninth in the world and are the second-highest ranked team in the tournament behind England, who are ranked seventh globally.

"We are really excited to play the qualifiers at home in front of our fans. The team has been preparing very hard for this tournament because we know what is at stake. Every team here is competing for a place in the World Cup, so we expect tough matches from the start," India captain Salima Tete said.

Going by world rankings, India start as favourites against Uruguay and if not for a bad day in office, they are certain to win.

After Uruguay, India will take on Scotland and Wales on March 9 and 11 respectively.

Meanwhile in other matches of the day, England will play Italy, Korea will be up against Austria and Scotland against Wales.