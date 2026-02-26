India eye improved batting show to stay afloat in women's ODI series against Australia

Having won the T20 series 2-1, a below-par India started the ODI contests on a disappointing note, losing by six wickets in Brisbane. The Indian women's team has never won a bilateral ODI series against Australia.

Australia have dominated the rivalry against India in this format, having won all 11 of the bilateral ODI series between the two sides, including a 3-0 win in late 2024 and a 2-1 victory in September 2025.

But India will look to draw inspiration from their five-wicket win over Australia in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup semifinals.

In the lung-opener here, India were not upto the challenge and were bundled out for a paltry 214.

Barring vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (58), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (53) and Kahsvee Gautam (43), no other Indian batter could produce substantial knocks and struggled against Australia's disciplined bowling.

Opening the batting, Pratika Rawal made a duck, while Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma also failed to rise to the occasion. India would be banking on the quartet to come good on Friday.

Big-hitting wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh, who made 23, also struggled and the team would hope that she provides the much-needed impetus towards the end.

On the bowling front, left-arm spinner Shree Charani was the star with figures of 2/41 from her nine overs, but she will look for support from the likes of Deepti Sharma (1/49) and Kashvee in the middle overs.