India exploit Iran's weak flank to clinch record-extending fourth Asian Games kabaddi gold

The win extended India's dominance in women's kabaddi, with the team now having won gold at all five editions since the sport made its Asian Games debut at Guangzhou 2010, except in 2018 when Iran ended their run in the Jakarta final.

Iran have emerged as India’s toughest rivals in a sport that is increasingly looking towards an Olympic future, but on Saturday their relative inexperience proved costly.

India had already beaten Iran in the group stage and, in that encounter, had identified a weakness they would return to when the stakes were much higher -- the left flank.

Raiders Nikita, captain Pooja and Sanju Devi repeatedly attacked from that side, and the strategy paid dividends.