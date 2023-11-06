India eves beat Japan 4-0, win Asian CT hockey title

RANCHI: Playing exhilarating hockey from the word go, an aggressive Indian women’s team crushed title holders Japan 4-0 to lift its second Asian Champions Trophy title here on Sunday.

India overcame the two-time champions through goals from Sangita Kumari (17th minute), Neha (46th), Laremsiami (57th) and Vandana Katariya (60th) to add to the maiden Asian Champions Trophy title in 2016 in Singapore. The Indians started on an attacking note while Japan preferred to sit back and rely on counter attacks.

Two minutes into the second quarter, India took the lead through Sangita who scored with a high hit after being fed by Neha Goyal.

The Indians continued their relentless attacks on the Japanese goal but failed to get the finishing touch.Japan found the net in the second quarter through Shiho Kobayakawa but the goal was disallowed after India asked for referral for a body contact when the ball was received. India continued to put pressure, and Lalremsiami scored from a rebound after Udita’s initial strike from a penalty corner was saved by the Japanese keeper in the 57th minute.

Just before the final hooter, Vandana scored a fine field goal as the Indians recorded an emphatic victory.