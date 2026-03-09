India draw 2-2 with Scotland to retain top spot in Pool B of FIH Women's World Cup qualifiers

With this result, both India and Scotland sit on four points in the group, though the hosts hold the number one spot due to a superior goal difference.

India scored through Navneet Kaur (18th minute) and Sunelita Toppo (29th minute), while Heather McEwan (6th minute) and Fiona Burnet (33rd) were the goal getters for Scotland.

Scotland kicked off the proceedings, with both teams initially adopting a patient passing game.

India, starting in a 3-4-3 formation, looked solid early on but temporarily lost their defensive shape to concede a penalty corner in the sixth minute.

Scotland capitalised immediately, with McEwan scoring from the opportunity to hand her side a 1-0 lead.

India responded with consistent forward runs. Lalremsiami earned India's first penalty corner, but Udita's drag-flick went wide.

India kept up the pressure and won a second penalty corner in the 14th minute, but a trapping error allowed Scotland to launch a counter-attack, which was cleared by Sushila.

India took control quickly in the second quarter. In the 17th minute, they earned their third penalty corner. Despite another fumble at the trap, Navneet recovered brilliantly, positioning herself perfectly to smash the ball past Scottish goalkeeper Jessica Buchanan to level the score at 1-1.