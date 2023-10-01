India dominant in mixed doubles squash, Mangaonkar wins round of 32 match

HANGZHOU: Aday after the Indian men's squash team pipped Pakistan to clinch the gold medal, the mixed doubles teams won their respective pool matches while Mahesh Mangaonkar won his round of 32 match here at the Asian Games on Sunday.

In Pool A, the pair of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu defeated the South Korean duo of Jaejin Yoo and Hwayeong Eum 2-0, recording an 11-2, 11-5 win in 22 minutes. Later in the day, Dipika and Sandhu needed a mere 11 minutes to thwart the challenge from the Pakistani pair of Mehwish Ali and Noor Zaman, blanking them 11-4, 11-1 to romp home to a 2-0 win.

On the other hand, the pair of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh crushed the pair of David William Pelino and Yvonne Alyssa Dalida from the Philippines 2-0 in their first assignment of the day. Anahat and Abhay won 11-7, 11-5 in their Pool D contest lasting 15 minutes.

In their next match, Anahat and Abhay thrashed Pakistan's Sadia Gul and Farhan Zaman 11-3, 11-2 to record a comfortable 2-0 win in only 16 minutes.

India will take on Thailand in Pool D on October 2 in mixed doubles while in Pool A, the country's next contest will be against Japan on October 3.

In men's singles, Mangaonkar remained on top of the game to record a 3-0 win over Philippines' Jonathan Reyes 11-8, 11-4, 11-2 in his round of 32 contest.