India demoted to third-tier Challenge League as AFC revises slot allocation for 2027-28

The revised allocation, released by the AFC in its official slot allocation document for the 2027-28 season, confirms that Indian clubs will no longer enjoy a direct place in the AFC Champions League Two (ACL2), Asia’s second-tier competition. However, Indian football clubs will play in the second-tier AFC Champions League 2 in 2026-27.

India had earlier been allocated one direct and one playoff slot in ACL2 for the 2026-27 cycle, but the latest revision effectively demotes the country into the AFC Challenge League structure from the 2027-28 season.