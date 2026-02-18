India defeat Netherlands by 17 runs in T20 World Cup

After posting 193/6, India restricted the Dutch to 176/7 in 20 overs to record their fourth win in a row in the tournament.

Bas de Leede top scored with 33 as the Netherlands batters kept fighting till the end.

Earlier, Dube’s 31-ball 66 took India to a daunting 193/6.

Abhishek Sharma fell for a third consecutive duck, while other batters, including Ishan Kishan (18), Tilak Varma (31) and Suryakumar Yadav (34) made key contributions.

Hardik Pandya (30) and Dube then put on 76 runs for the fifth wicket.