India crushes pakistan 3-0

India began on the front foot and created an opportunity within two minutes. Vishal Yadav surged down the right flank and delivered a dangerous cross into the box for Omang Dodum, but the forward was unable to convert.

The breakthrough came moments later. Spotting Yadav’s run, Gurnaj Singh Grewal lofted a ball over the Pakistan defence. The winger controlled it well and attempted a shot that was blocked. However, he reacted quickly to the rebound and finished with his left foot at the near post to give India an early lead.