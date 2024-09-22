Begin typing your search...

    India crush Bangladesh by 280 runs in opening Test
    Indian cricket team players during the test match (Photo credit: Justin George)

    CHENNAI: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin completed a memorable all-round outing with a six-wicket haul as a dominant India crushed Bangladesh by 280 runs on the fourth day of the opening Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series here on Sunday.

    Set an improbable target of 515, Bangladesh were bowled out for 234 in their second innings, with first-inning centurion Ashwin (6/88) doing the bulk of the damage at the his home ground at the Chepauk.

    Ravindra Jadeja picked up 3/58.

    Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with an 82 off 127 balls.

    The visitors were 158/4 when bad light had stopped play on day three.

    India declared their second innings at 287 for 4 riding on twin hundreds from Rishabh Pant (109) and Shubman Gill (119) for an overall lead of 514.

    Brief Scores:

    India 376 and 287/4 in 64 overs (Shubman Gill 119 not out, Rishabh Pant 109).

    Bangladesh 149 and 234 all out in 62.1 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 82, Shadman Islam 35, Zakir Hasan 33; Ravichandran Ashwin 6/88).

    India vs Bangladeshtest matchRavichandran AshwinRavindra Jadeja
    PTI

