Begin typing your search...

    India crash out with 0-3 loss to second-string Japan in Asia Mixed Team Championship

    India, the 2023 bronze medalists in Dubai, struggled to find their rhythm, and trailed 0-1 after going down in the mixed doubles

    AuthorPTIPTI|14 Feb 2025 10:10 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-14 16:40:51  )
    India crash out with 0-3 loss to second-string Japan in Asia Mixed Team Championship
    X

    Representative image (PTI)

    QINGDAO: HS Prannoy fought valiantly, but India succumbed to a 0-3 defeat against a second-string Japan in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, ending their campaign on a disappointing note here on Friday.

    India, the 2023 bronze medalists in Dubai, struggled to find their rhythm, and trailed 0-1 after going down in the mixed doubles.

    Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, ranked 37th in the world, showed resilience before going down 13-21, 21-17, 13-21 to world number 12 Hiroki Midorikawa and Natsu Saito.

    With PV Sindhu sidelined due to a hamstring injury, India faced an uphill task against Tomoka Miyazaki, who has quickly risen to world number 8 following her triumph at the 2022 World Junior Championships.

    World number 31 Malvika Bansod, stepping in for Sindhu, put up a brave fight, especially in the second game, but struggled to match the control and consistency of her younger opponent and lost 12-21, 19-21, leaving India 0-2 behind.

    It all came down to Prannoy to keep India alive, but despite a determined effort, the 32-year-old, returning after a long break and struggling with early-season form, couldn't sustain the pressure against world number 16 Kenta Nishimoto.

    The Japanese star sealed the rubber with a 21-14, 15-21, 21-12 victory in 1 hour and 17 minutes.

    India will be disappointed with the loss, especially as Japan did not field their full-strength team, with several top players absent.

    Japan were the inaugural edition champions in 2017 and were runners-up in 2019.

    Miyazaki vs Malvika

    Miyazaki, leading the new-look Japanese team, was sharp and precise, quickly surging to an 11-3 lead after Malvika hit long.

    Despite some good net play from the left-handed Indian, Miyazaki’s cross-court drops and winners kept Malvika on the back foot.

    Malvika narrowed the gap to 12-19, capitalising on unforced errors from Miyazaki.

    However, two mistakes from the Indian allowed the Japanese to take the first game.

    The second game was more competitive as Malvika took a 5-3 lead, engaging in tight rallies.

    She managed a slim 11-10 advantage after Miyazaki went long.

    Malvika stayed sharp, not allowing her opponent to play her usual drops freely, moving to 17-15.

    But Miyazaki fought back, taking the lead at 18-17 after Malvika went wide.

    Miyazaki earned two game points, and despite Malvika saving one, a miscue handed the game to the Japanese, leaving India 0-2 down in the tie.

    Prannoy vs Nishimoto

    In the men’s singles, Prannoy fell behind 4-7 as Nishimoto dominated with angled returns.

    The Indian clawed back to 8-8 after Nishimoto made a few errors, but two unforced mistakes gave the Japanese a three-point cushion at the break.

    Prannoy kept up the pressure, reducing the gap to 12-13 with a couple of jump smashes.

    However, there was little net play, and Nishimoto surged ahead 17-12, winning four straight points.

    Prannoy handed Nishimoto six game points with a net error, and another mistake sealed the first game for Japan.

    The second game was intense, with Prannoy and Nishimoto tied at 6-6.

    Two powerful cross-court smashes from Prannoy leveled the score at 7-7, followed by a huge roar and a fist pump.

    However, a subsequent smash led to a warning from the umpire, asking Prannoy not to celebrate in such a manner.

    Prannoy moved to 10-9 after a brilliant net block, and took a one-point lead into the break.

    A cross-court return left Prannoy flat on the floor, and Nishimoto moved to 14-12.

    However, the Indian erased the deficit to lead 16-15 after winning a lengthy rally.

    He then earned five game points after Nishimoto sent a shot wide, converting the first to roar back into the contest.

    In the decider, Nishimoto controlled the pace to take a 6-0 early lead.

    At 2-8, a shot was called out by the umpire, much to Prannoy's frustration as the Japanese grabbed a huge 11-3 lead at the interval.

    The Indian fought back, drawing out errors from Nishimoto to move to 12-15 but unforced errors crept up again as a cross court forehand went to net and another net error followed.

    Soon he found himself facing an eight-point deficit.

    Nishimoto sealed the match after Prannoy went wide again, securing the victory for Japan.

    India vs JapanBadmintonAsia Mixed Team Championships
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick