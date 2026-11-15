India Colts crossed the line. But who will school them?

November 14, 2026, U-19 Asia Cup final. The characters are the same, but the script? Quite different. As India sealed a nervy one-wicket win over its arch-rivals Pakistan, Indian players stormed onto the field. Until that point, the celebration seemed justified. They had all the rights in the world to celebrate joyously. After all, the last two pairs put on 87 runs to win the game.

Then those justifiably joyous celebrations turned ugly.

One after another, Indian players turned that heat towards Pakistan wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor. It wasn’t just celebration; it was a full-blown verbal barrage. One that might have had a few words in between a long beep if broadcast. The clip posted on social media clearly shows Indian player Manal Chauhan verbally spraying all over Hamza before being dragged away by a support staff member.