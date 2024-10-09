India claim series with 86-run hammering of Bangladesh

NEW DELHI: A dominant India claimed the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh with an 86-run hammering of the visitors in the second game here on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, India scored an imposing 221 for nine and then stopped their opponents at 135 for nine for the home team's biggest win against Bangladesh.

Veteran Mahmudullah, who is retiring after the final match of the series, waged a lone battle with a 39-ball 41.

Sanju Samson started the India innings with a couple of boundaries but failed to carry on for long, while Abhishek Sharma and skipper Suryakumar Yadav too did not last long enough as the hosts slipped to 41 for three in the sixth over.

Nitish Reddy (76 off 34 balls) and Rinku Singh (53 off 29 balls) led India's recovery with a superb partnership of 108 runs for the fourth wicket.

Hardik Pandya then smashed a 19-ball 32 to consolidate India's innings.

Brief scores:

India: 221/9 in 20 overs (Nitish Reddy 76, Rinku Singh 53, Hardik Pandya 32) b Bangladesh 135/9 in 20 overs (Varun Chakaravarthy 2/19, Nitish Reddy 2/23) by 86 runs.