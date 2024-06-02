India Champions team launches new jersey

NEW DELHI: The world is set to witness an unparalleled spectacle of cricketing excellence as India’s iconic stars, including the dynamic Yuvraj Singh, the legendary Harbhajan Singh, and the energetic Suresh Raina, showcasing their champion mentality and skills.

The India Champions team will be playing in the inaugural World Championship of Legends (WCL), to be held in the United Kingdom this July.

The 15-member India Champions squad and the team jersey was unveiled on Friday in New Delhi in the august presence of top Indian cricketing stars - 2007 World T20 champions and the 2011 World Cup winner; Suresh Raina, RP Singh, and Rahul Sharma.

India Champions are geared up to set Edgbaston, Birmingham, and Northamptonshire on fire against other top international stars and the team promoters believe that the platform will provide many more senior cricketers a chance to showcase their skills in the second innings of their careers.

India Champions Squad

Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, RP Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni.