India Cements Pro Championship tees-off from Aug 16

CHENNAI: India Cements, the title sponsor and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body of professional golf in India, jointly announced the India Cements Pro Championship 2023 which will be held at the Tamil Nadu Golf Federation (TNGF) Cosmo Golf Course from August 16 - 19. The event offers a prize purse of INR 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be held on August 15.

The tournament marks the beginning of the action-packed second half of the 2023 PGTI season. The India Cements Pro Championship 2023 offers the highest-ever prize purse for a men’s professional event in Chennai.

Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said, “We thank India Cements for partnering with us in launching the India Cements Pro Championship. With the support of India Cements, a great patron for sports in India, the growth story of Indian professional golf receives yet another major boost.”

The prominent foreign names in the field include Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Sri Lankans N Thangaraja and Mithun Perera, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, to name a few.

The local challenge will be led by Chennai-based professionals C Arul, Sandeep Syal and S Prasanth.

“I would like to thank India Cements and PGTI for organizing this amazing tournament and really look forward to being in contention. I’ve just had a look at the golf course, the greens are in great condition and I would like to thank TNGF Cosmo Golf Course for putting this together,” signed off Aman Raj, Professional Golfer and two-time winner on the PGTI.