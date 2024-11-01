India cancels intra-squad match ahead of Test series against Australia: Reports

CHENNAI: The Indian cricket team has decided to cancel its planned intra-squad match against India A at the WACA in Perth which was scheduled to take place from November 15-17 prior to the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

According to reports from ESPN Cricinfo, it has been revealed that the BCCI has decided to scrap the three-day intra squad game but instead opted for net sessions and centre-wicket match simulation practices at the WACA.

This means, India’s opening match of the tour will be the Test starting from November 22 without any warm-up games like they did in the previous tours against domestic Australian teams.

India A team are currently playing the first unofficial Test against Australia A in Mackay, Queensland.

The senior team will depart to Australia shortly after its final Test against New Zealand.

This Australia tour will be the first time since the 1991-92 season that the two heavyweights will meet over five Tests in a series.