India bulldoze New Zealand in final, defend T20 World Cup title

Powered by a blazing 89 from Sanju Samson and explosive half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (52) and Ishan Kishan (54), India's top order went on a six-hitting spree to leave the New Zealand bowlers shell-shocked in the title clash, posting a massive 255 for five.

The total was the highest ever posted in a T20 World Cup final, capping a dominant display by the defending champions on the biggest stage of the tournament. India also became the first team to win the tournament.

The scoreboard pressure got to the Black Caps who desperately went after the Indian bowlers and ended up losing three quick wickets initially.

Their biggest hope Finn Allen (9) and the dangerous Glenn Phillips (5) perished early and with that New Zealand's chances of putting up a decent fight went up in smoke.