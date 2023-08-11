India braces for Japanese test

CHENNAI: Maintaining intensity throughout the 60 minutes of the game and consistency in finishing would be India’s targets when the host takes on Japan in the semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Friday.

No doubt, India will start as favourite after its unbeaten run in the round-robin stage, winning four matches and drawing one to top the points table.

However, India would be wary of Japan, the only side the host has not beaten. The league match between the two sides had ended in a 1-1 draw.

There is a wide gap in the world rankings between the two teams as India is at fourth spot as against 19 of Japan. But the home side should not forget that it had lost to Japan 3-5 in the semifinals of the 2021 edition in Dhaka after thrashing its opponent 6-0 in the league stage.

India has scored the most number of goals -- 20 -- so far in this tournament but it missed chances galore against Japan in its league match, and the host will have to make amends for its poor finishing against the same opponent on Friday.

Craig Fulton’s side could also utilise just one of the 15 penalty corners it had earned against Japan in the earlier match and it now will have to find ways to score from the PCs.

India vice-captain and midfielder Hardik Singh felt that besides the final execution inside the box, more patience would be needed to get more goals against Japan.

“We expect to carry the same momentum. But, we still need to have more patience inside the box, which is extremely important. Also, we need to set up the tempo of the game. We will be treating them (Japan) as a top team.”

As far as Japan is concerned, it sneaked into the semifinals ahead of Pakistan on better goal difference, though the two sides collected five points each. Japan had minus two goal difference as against minus five of Pakistan.

Overall, Japan’s performance in the competition has been far from convincing. It managed just a win (vs China) and lost and drawn twice.

Even though, India is favourite to win on Friday, Japan will try to take a cue from its earlier performance against the host.

Although Japan has impressed defensively, especially in how its defenders were tackling the Indian attackers during the penalty corners, their attacking line-up has been disappointing.

Before the India vs Japan match, second-placed Malaysia will take on third-placed and defending champion South Korea in the other semifinals on Friday.

While the performance of the Koreans has been nothing much to write about, the Malaysians have been impressive in this competition, managing four wins and a loss.

Judging by the current form, Malaysia would start as favourite against Korea.